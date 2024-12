In Stratum district, several neighbourhoods were without power on Monday morning. 1,160 households were affected by the outage, grid operator Enexis reports. The power outage has now been resolved.

This included a part of new Gijzenrooij district and a part of Kruidenbuurt (herbs district).

Cause

Employees of Enexis were working to solve the problem. The cause of the outage was a spontaneous cable failure.