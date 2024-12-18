‘Nuenen residents may benefit from financial windfalls’

Nuenen village council supports the idea of ​​two political parties VVD and De Combinatie to partially return financial windfalls to the residents. The proposal will cost the village between €250,000 and €550,000 per year. According to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, there are some reservations.

The local branch of VVD (people’s party for freedom and democracy) and De Combinatie (the combination) propose to return a quarter of the money left at the end of the year to Nuenen residents. This should reduce the burden on residents. The parties envision a one-off refund to households. A family or household can receive a maximum of €50 back; the municipality will not pay out an amount below €25.

Exclusion

The initiators want to exclude the group of Nuenen residents who are already receiving a waiver of municipal taxes from the refund. The village council does not agree with this and advocates a scheme that benefits all residents. Including the most financially vulnerable groups, the board writes in a letter.

In addition, the board emphasises that the financial scope for tax relief may be limited due to upcoming investments, such as in education, sustainability and sports facilities. The municipal council will make a decision on the proposal next week.

Source: Studio040

