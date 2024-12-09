NS timetable update: more trains to Eindhoven

Good news for rail passengers. As of next Sunday, NS will be expanding its timetable. There will be more trains to and from Eindhoven.

On weekends

As an overview, there is an extra Intercity train between Breda and Eindhoven at weekends. This train departs at 00:39. The daytime timetable will also change over the weekend. On Saturday, the Sprinter trains between Eindhoven – Deurne and Eindhoven – Weert will run twice an hour. On Saturday and Sunday, the sprinter trains between Eindhoven – ‘s-Hertogenbosch and Eindhoven – Tilburg University will also run twice an hour during the day.

On weekdays

It is not only for day-trippers that things will change. There will also be more trains on weekdays. The Intercity between Eindhoven and Utrecht will run every ten minutes during the day. From seven o’clock in the evening, it will run every 15 minutes. In the new timetable, it will run until 23:00. This is two hours later than at present. Between Eindhoven and Den Bosch, a Sprinter will run every half hour in the evening. This is now every hour.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan