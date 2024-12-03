New noise reporting system for people living near the Airport

People living near Eindhoven Airport will have a new system from next year with which they can report noise pollution.

Starting in 2025, reports can be submitted via the Luchthaven Eindhoven Overleg (LEO) website and the Burenapp. Both these will replace the old WebTrak system. The new system, Casper Noise Lab, simplifies the reporting process by eliminating the need to fill out a lengthy form each time. Additionally, reporters can track the progress of their reports.

Since users no longer need to enter free text and can select categories and subcategories, the reports can be analysed more effectively. Additionally, the new reporting system offers a live overview of air traffic and submitted reports.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha