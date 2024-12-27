New festival for Eindhoven: STRIPE-FEST

Eindhoven has gained a new festival. At the end of May, STRIPE-FEST is planned on the Ketelhuisplein. Among others, the bands Di-rect, Son Mieux and Wodan Boys have been snared.

STRIPE-FEST focuses on rock, pop, and indie. The one-day festival has two stages, where the organisation wants to make room for well-known names and young talent. There will also be a ‘drinks garden’, with food trucks and bars.

Bands

Main act Di-rect is a well-known rock band from The Hague and scored several hits in the Netherlands. Pop formation Son Mieux has also made a name for itself and has performed at major festivals such as Lowlands and Sziget. Furthermore, indie band Rondé is making a name for itself and has won several gold records.

Also added to the line-up are Belgian rock band Ramkot, the energetic Wodan Boys, and Dutch punk band TaxiTaxi.

The festival is scheduled to take place on 24 May. Organisers will announce more names later.

Source-Studio040

For Eindhoven news: Chaitali Sengupta