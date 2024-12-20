Neighbourhood Association seeks Monument Status for Genneper parks

In a bid to better protect the Gennep nature reserve, the Genneperzijde neighbourhood association is calling for the area to be designated as a municipal monument. The association has formally requested that the local council investigate the feasibility of this proposal.

The association believes the cultural landscape and historical value of the area should be preserved for future generations, allowing them to continue enjoying the reserve. This view was outlined in a letter to the city council.

Growing Pressure on the Area

The residents argue that the pressure on the nature reserve has been increasing in recent years. “For Eindhoven residents seeking peace and space, and for the flora and fauna, this is a haven. A unique green area, even on a national level,” the association writes to the council. Residents also note that thanks in part to the efforts of a local farmer, the beaver population in the area has been growing strongly.

Looking to Other Initiatives for Inspiration

In their request, the neighbourhood association references other similar initiatives, such as the municipality of Arnhem’s plan to designate Park Klarenbeek as a municipal monument, and hopes Eindhoven will follow suit to protect Gennep from future spatial developments. The area in question is located between the Dommel, Antoon Coolenlaan, Tongelreep, and Boutenslaan.

Residents are hopeful that the municipality will recognise the cultural-historical and ecological significance of the Genneper nature reserve and take steps to safeguard it for future generations. They are open to further feedback and are eagerly awaiting a response from the local government.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta.