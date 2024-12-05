Most swimmers are happy with the new Tongelreep

People who visit the renovated swimming pool De Tongelreep are mostly positive about the renovation. The coloured light and the music are especially appreciated. The 25-metre pool, 50-metre pool and the instruction pool were recently opened after a renovation of one and a half years.

“The new pool is great. Nice light, great acoustics,” says a fit-looking woman in a swimming cap, who gives her opinion about the new pool from the water. The sound seems less hollow and echoes less than before. There are also speakers that can play music. The light is also new: the normal underwater lighting has been replaced by LED lights. Primarily for sustainability, but the lights can also change colour. That gives extra atmosphere. “Beautiful,” says an older lady.

The entrance is a bit less simple than before the renovation. Visitors to the pool enter through a temporary entrance on the side of the building. There they walk through the changing rooms of the Olympic pool to the renovated section. “For me it’s a maze,” says a participant in the ‘senior fit’ swimming lesson. “When you enter you don’t know which way to go.”

Bubbling

At the old pools, there was a quarter of an hour for seniors to ‘bubble’ in the water before the start of the lesson. “That way you had social contacts, which is certainly important for the lonely elderly among us,” says another participant of senior fit. “We miss that very much now, but they have said that it will not come back.”

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez