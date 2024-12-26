Moment of reflection during New Midnight Mass in Muziekgebouw

A midnight mass, but something different than in church. In the Eindhoven Muziekgebouw it has become a tradition. The large hall was full of visitors on Christmas Eve, to experience a moment of ‘reflection and togetherness’ together.

It was the fourth edition of the New Midnight Mass, a gathering of reflection, but ‘detached from religious beliefs’. The evening was led by Mike Weerts, who told stories that play into the current zeitgeist.

Artists

There were also many artists, such as Eindhoven singer-songwriter Remme, singer Alissa May, comedian Rob Scheepers and a choir. In addition, musicians Fadi and Qusai performed. They built careers in Syria as cellists and violinists and then fled to the Netherlands.

At the end, the visitors shook hands and wished each other a Merry Christmas, just like ‘in church in the old days’.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez