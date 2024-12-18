Left-wing parties call for ‘activist role’ of municipality at Eindhoven Airport

The local fractions of Volt, Green Left party, Socialist Party, party for the animals and Labour Party have called on the Eindhoven city council to adopt an ‘activist’ stance when it comes to Eindhoven Airport. The influence that the city council has with a quarter of the shares in the airport must be used more actively to combat environmental pollution.

According to the parties (Volt, GroenLinks (green left party), SP (socialist party), Partij voor de Dieren (party for the animals) and PvdA (labour party), there is still no good balance between holiday and business flights, despite this being a key point in the administrative agreement of the Municipality of Eindhoven. Currently, a large proportion of the flights are intended for holiday purposes, which, according to the submitters, does not contribute to achieving the airport’s climate goals. “As long as this balance is not there, we must work hard to achieve it”, the parties write.

Blocking

The city council should use its influence to reduce the airport’s climate impact, according to the submitters. They point to the approach of the Municipality of Amsterdam, which, as a shareholder of Schiphol, regularly blocks environmentally polluting plans. “By voting against plans that are not in line with the municipality’s course, Eindhoven is in any case not contributing to growth or environmental pollution”, the submitters of the proposal state.

The evaluation of Van Geel report in 2026 should also be used to critically examine the airport’s policy.

The proposal by Volt, SP, PvdD, GroenLinks and PvdA received a narrow majority (22-21) in the municipal council on Tuesday.

