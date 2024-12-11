Large work of art will be placed between Stadhuisplein and Dommel

In 2026, Van Abbemuseum will place two works of art in the public space around the museum. The works of art were selected by a group of 50 Eindhoven residents. One of the two works is a real eye-catcher, with a staircase that visitors can walk on.

The group of Eindhoven residents was selected from a group of 8,000 residents of the municipality. In the months of November and December, the group met three times and, under the guidance of discussion leaders and with the input of experts, discussed which works of art would best suit the city.

The choice fell on the two-part artwork by Ilja and Emilia Kabakov, called The Acrobat and The Five Steps of Life respectively. One of the two works of art stands out, a large solid statue with a staircase.

Location

The two works of art will be placed in the grass in front of the entrance to the museum, and on the other side of the museum, on Dommel, at the height of the city hall. The works of art will be unveiled in 2026.

