Joël Borelli provides special afternoon for patients Catharina hospital

Eindhoven singer and pianist Joël Borelli gave a special performance for patients and their families at Catharina hospital in Eindhoven on Sunday afternoon. His music moved and brought a smile to patients from the hospital.

Borelli involved the audience in the performance by asking them about their favourite songs. He sang songs by Frank Sinatra and a French medley. The patients also sang along to songs like Volare and Take Me Home, Country Roads. The performance ended with the song You’ll Never Walk Alone, as a show of support.

Memories

This afternoon was also special for Borelli himself. He played on a piano that has many memories for him. His mother, who taught him to play the piano, passed away five years ago. She spent her last days in Catharina Ziekenhuis, and they often walked past this piano together, Borelli said. His mother also played on that same piano.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob