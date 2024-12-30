Hostage situation turns out to be false alarm

The police turned out in full force Sunday morning. A woman in the Leeuwenstraat in Eindhoven was said to be held hostage in her own home under threat of a firearm. It turned out to be a false alarm.

The police received the message around nine. An acqaintance of the woman, who said he had spoken to her on the phone, reported that she had been taken hostage.

“Naturally we take such reports extremely seriously. That is why we stationed several units in the area. The special interventions team and a negotiator were also standing by, just in case”, say the police. The arrival of police officers with bullet proof gear attracted a lot of attention in the neighbourhood. After some time the police decided to approach the house where the alleged hostage situation was happening. Armed vehicles and police cars drove towards the house at low speed. Bystanders were told to go back into their houses. Some time later the woman comes out of the house holding her phone. She is connected to the police nehotiator and walks towards the police officers. It is not a hostage situation, so much is now clear. Confusion “The woman is fine and there was no question of any crime. We take it that the person who reported a crime was genuinely concerned and acted without malice. We will of course speak with the persons involved to find out how this confusion could arise”. Source: Studio040 Image source: wikimedia Translator: Greta