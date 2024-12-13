High-Tech start-ups move to Eindhoven region with NATO fund support

Five high-tech start-ups are set to establish a presence in the Brainport region as part of NATO’s Diana program. This initiative is designed to foster the development of cutting-edge technologies for military use, with the potential for broader societal benefits.

Earlier this year, the Brainport region was named the first accelerator in the Netherlands to join the Diana network, which includes 23 such regions globally. As part of the program, Brainport Development and The Gate will support these promising tech companies in advancing their innovations.

Among the new arrivals are two French companies: Akheros SAS, a cybersecurity firm, and Starnav, which specializes in navigation technology using geometric data. Germany’s SecuBlox GmbH is working on deepfake detection technology, while Slovenia’s Biosistemika focuses on laboratory software. Eduworks, a US-based data management company, is also joining the region.

‘Peace and security’

The Diana programme focuses on dual-use. That is, the technologies of the companies mentioned are of interest for both military and civilian purposes. The companies will receive 100,000 euros at the start of the programme. If they complete the first development phase, they will claim 300,000 euros.

‘We look forward to welcoming and guiding the five start-ups in their dual-use development,’ Brabantse Ontwikkelings Maatschappij, The Gate and Brainport Development said in a joint statement. ‘Together with the BOM, The Gate and Brainport Development, a tailor-made programme will be provided, enabling the startups to excel during the periods they come to the region. By stimulating innovation, we contribute to peace and security.’

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta.