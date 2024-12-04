GroenLinks/PvdA Nuenen will continue as one party

Following their colleagues in Geldrop-Mierlo, GroenLinks and PvdA fractions in Nuenen will now continue as one party. They have reached an agreement on this. Both parties previously campaigned together and formed a joint fraction.

In the municipal elections of March 2022, GroenLinks (green left) and PvdA (labour party) already worked together. This earned the party four seats and even participation in the current coalition of W70 (local party) GroenLinks/PvdA and D66 (democrats).

The joint board now consists of, among others, former PvdA fraction leader Jan Wesenbeek and former GroenLinks council members Tineke Wieringa and Dries Kuperus.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob