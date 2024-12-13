GroenLinks and PvdA to stand together in 2026 Waalre Municipal Elections

GroenLinks and PvdA will jointly contest the 2026 municipal elections in Waalre, following a decision by members of both parties.

This means the two political parties will present a single election programme and candidate list. The cooperation was warmly received by GroenLinks members, with PvdA members also largely in favour. Over 91.7% of PvdA members voted in support of the joint list and programme. With this decision, GroenLinks and PvdA in Waalre follow the example set by both the national parties and neighbouring municipalities such as Geldrop-Mierlo and Nuenen.

“I am absolutely delighted with this step. By working together, we can achieve more for Waalre. Voters can count on a strong, green, and socially-minded party in the coming election,” said Anna Robin van Gestel, chair of GroenLinks in Waalre.

Preparations for the municipal elections are now underway, with voting set to take place on 18 March 2026.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta.