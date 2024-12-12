GroenLinks and PvdA participating in Waalre municipal council elections

GroenLinks and PvdA will participate jointly in the municipal council elections in Waalre in 2026. This was decided by the members of both parties.

This means that the two political parties will jointly draw up one election programme and one candidate list. At GroenLinks, all members were in favour of the collaboration. The members of PvdA were also predominantly positive. Over 91.7% of the members voted for the joint list and election programme. With this, GroenLinks and PvdA in Waalre are not only following in the footsteps of the national party, but also of surrounding villages such as Geldrop-Mierlo and Nuenen.

“I am very happy with this step. With cooperation we can achieve more in Waalre. The voter can count on a strong, green and social party in Waalre”, says GroenLinks faction leader Anna Robin van Gestel. The preparations for the municipal elections are now starting. The elections will be held on 18 March 2026.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez