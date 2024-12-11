GroenLinks and D66 are concerned about ‘toxic’ motion

GroenLinks and D66 are concerned about 'toxic' motion: 'Undermines equality'
Eindhoven political fractions of GroenLinks and D66 are questioning about a motion by VVD that was recently adopted in the House of Representatives). The proposal calls for keeping records of cultural and religious norms and values ​​of Dutch people with a migration background. According to the parties, the motion is a low point.

“The motion contributes to the institutionalisation of second-class citizenship and undermines the equality of all our residents”, say council members Gisèle Mambre, Ahmet Almis and Jorien Migchielsen.

“As the municipal council of Eindhoven, we are responsible for guaranteeing inclusivity, equality and a society without discrimination. National policy can have direct or indirect consequences for our residents and our social principles”.

The parties therefore want to know whether the city council is prepared to take a position in which it is explicitly stated that the Municipality of Eindhoven does not cooperate with this type of research. In addition, the parties wonder how the board sees its role in protecting inclusion and equality. The council questions are expected to be answered early next year.

