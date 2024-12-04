Former Catharina Ziekenhuis doctor conditionally suspended

An anesthesiologist touched two female patients while they were under general anesthesia two years ago. This happened at Catharina hospital in Eindhoven. The doctor has now been given a conditional suspension of six months for his ‘potentially sexually charged touching’.

Regionaal Tuchtcollege voor de Gezondheidszorg (disciplinary board for healthcare) in Zwolle has assessed the touching as sexually transgressive behaviour, NOS (Dutch broadcasting corporation) reports.

The doctor had been working at Catharina Ziekenhuis since March 2022. On 16 November of that year, he was scheduled for two operations at the plastic surgery department. He had to put two patients under anesthesia for their breast reduction surgery. While they were under anesthesia, he touched their breasts.

It involved a 17-year-old girl and an adult woman. The doctor also encouraged an anesthesiologist in training to touch and examine their breasts.

Contract not extended

A female assistant who was in the operating room reported this to the hospital management. They then informed Inspectie Gezondheidszorg en Jeugd (health and youth care inspectorate). The doctor was suspended and his temporary contract was not extended.

He then went to work at a private clinic, but was sent away again during his probationary period when it became clear what he had done at Catharina Ziekenhuis.

‘Medical interest’

The anesthesiologist admitted in court last month that he had touched the breasts of the two women. He also said that he should not have done so, but that he did so purely out of ‘medical interest’.

According to Regionaal Tuchtcollege voor de Gezondheidszorg, it was a ‘potentially sexually charged touch’. According to the disciplinary board, the doctor should have been aware of how his action could be experienced by others.

Punished enough

The judges now rule that the anesthesiologist acted culpably. But they also see that the man himself realises what he did wrong. In addition, according to the judges, the man has been punished enough, because the handling of the complaint took a long time and, according to the judges, this also had serious consequences for the anesthesiologist.

He is therefore given a conditional suspension of six months with a probationary period of two years.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob