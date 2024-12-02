Five Eindhoven primary schools get free sportswear

Five primary schools in Eindhoven will get a clothes rack where children can choose free sportswear. This will make it easier for children from poor families to take part in sports.

Footballer in a Drip shirt

The first five racks have been in place since Friday at primary schools de Kimme, de Groende Vlinder, ‘t Karregat, de Tempel and primary school de Vijfkamp. The clothes racks are provided by the Eindhoven foundation DRIP, an organisation that wants to get children playing sports with ‘cool’ sports equipment. Each school will receive a wardrobe with around 60 items of clothing.

Hip

DRIP selects the clothes very carefully: they must not be out of fashion or tacky, so as not to embarrass the children. We have noticed that there is a great need among poor families for free sportswear,’ says Frank van den Ende of the DRIP Foundation. You can see that there is already a lot of help when it comes to membership fees, but the threshold for buying the right resources is still high. When children grow out of their sports shirts, it is not obvious to every child that they can buy a new sports shirt. By providing trendy sportswear to children, the Foundation aims to lower this threshold.

All primary school children are allowed to choose their sportswear. No distinction is made between rich and poor children. This way we make sure that the children who really need it are not ashamed of it,” says Van den Ende. The children are allowed to keep the clothes. If there is nothing left, the foundation comes and restocks the wardrobe.

Drip (slang for an outfit that looks good) was founded during Dutch Design Week in 2023 and has been a resounding success. The organisation is also planning to provide Eindhoven secondary schools with free trendy sportswear in the near future.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by : Anitha Sevugan