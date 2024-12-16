Eindhoven will not participate in discriminating surveys

The municipality of Eindhoven will not participate in any surveys about the values of people with a migration background. This is the college’s reply to council questions about a widely criticised motion recently adopted in the house of representatives.
Article 1
The city government asserts that the motion ’causes strong feelings if alienation’. “This decision by the house of representatives has made Dutch citizens feel that their migrant background or religious orientation makes them suspect and mistrusted”.
“At a time of rising tensions in society this sends an extremely worrying signal”, says the city government. It also stresses it stands fair and square behind Article 1 of the constitution*.
*Article1:
All persons in the Netherlands shall be treated equally in equal circumstances. Discrimination on the grounds of religion, belief, political opinion, race or sex or on any other grounds whatsoever shall not be permitted.
