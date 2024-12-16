Eindhoven will not participate in discriminating surveys

The VVD motion asking the cabinet to investigate the cultural and religious values of Dutch citizens with a migration background caused a nationwide stir as it is said to be discriminatory.

This led local political parties GroenLinks and D66 to ask questions about said motion. They requested the college to speak out against surveys of this nature, in which assumptions are made about people with a migration background.

The college gives a positive answer to this question and says, yes, Eindhoven will refuse to participate in surveys where ‘the research question stems from preconceived notions about specific segments of the population’. “The municipality of Eindhoven will, should this be asked of them, decline any cooperation with surveys of this nature”, they say.