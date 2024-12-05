Eindhoven to improve soil quality in Kruidenbuurt

The municipality of Eindhoven is going to improve the soil for the greenery in the Kruidenbuurt. In some places, the plants cannot take root properly because the quality of the soil is insufficient. The municipality wants to change that.

Research showed that the vegetation in the Kruidenbuurt was not of the right quality everywhere. In some places the soil is too compacted, which means that rainwater cannot drain away properly into the soil. In some places, debris was also found, which also contributes to poor soil for the vegetation.

To solve the problems, the municipality wants to put new soil in the green areas and plant and sow new plants. The rubble will be removed where necessary and ‘herb-rich’ grass will also be planted.

The work will start this year. The municipality is making 400,000 euros available for the project.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez