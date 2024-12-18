Eindhoven presents underground bus station and rail network

The municipality of Eindhoven, the province of Noord-Brabant and ProRail have presented plans for a new underground bus station. Options for the expansion of the track have also been announced.

Two variants have been presented for the underground bus station: alternative A and alternative B. The differences are mainly in what the station square will look like. For example, in alternative B there is more space on Stationsplein (station square).

The location of the bicycle shed also differs in both variants. In alternative A it is next to the bus station and in alternative B the shed is located between the track and the buses. This makes the distance that passengers have to travel between bus and train slightly longer. The plans will be investigated further in the coming months, with a decision at the end of 2025.

In addition to the bus station, adjustments are also being made to the track, which must have increased capacity. ProRail has announced that two additional platforms on the north and south sides are preferred over an additional island platform on the east side. This island platform would have negative consequences for train traffic to and from the NS (Dutch railways) shunting yard.

Tongelre

The rail infrastructure manager has also put options on the table for improving the track in Tongelre district. Trains currently have to wait there too often. A free crossing where the train goes up into the air, as it were, or a tunnel to Helmond could solve the problems. The plan to construct a similar crossing towards Weert has been scrapped. Which option it will be depends on the available financial resources.

According to Alderpeddon Stijn Steenbakkers (KnoopXL), definite steps will be taken and choices made in 2025. “The renovated train and bus station in Eindhoven will truly become the hub of Brainport Region. Perhaps even of all of the south Nerherlands. With such an important project, all options should be explored”.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob