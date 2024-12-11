Eindhoven coalition parties consider ‘extra car-free’ station area

The redevelopment of Stationsplein and Stationsweg in Eindhoven could become more car-free than the previous design. Coalition parties GroenLinks and D66 are advocating a bicycle street on Stationsweg.

Cars would only be allowed to drive 15 km/h on this cycle street. The coalition parties also suggest eliminating the taxi ranks and the ‘kiss and zoom lane’ on Stationsplein as much as possible, according to ED (Eindhoven daily newspaper).

However, Alderman Stijn Steenbakkers warns that NS (Nederlandse Spoorwegen, Dutch railways) attaches great importance to accessibility. “Thousands of people will be coming to live there who sometimes use a car. It must remain accessible”, Steenbakkers says.

GroenLinks and D66 are committed to greening the area, for example by creating more space for a nature-friendly bank of Gender river. Opposition parties FvD (Forum voor Democratie, forum for democracy) and LPF (Lijst (list) Pim Fortuyn) are very concerned about possible traffic problems, especially if Stationsweg becomes a dead-end street.

The municipal council will make a decision on the plans on Tuesday 17 December.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob