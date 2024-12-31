Eindhoven Airport plagued by fog again

Eindhoven Airport was plagued by fog last Saturday. Until 07:45, there was nothing wrong with the sky, but almost all other flights that were planned after that were delayed. The extra waiting time varied from half an hour to four and a half hours.

“We are experiencing problems due to fog. This can cause delays and/or cancellation”, the airport reported on its website. Several aircraft were unable to land in Eindhoven on Friday evening and/or flights had to be diverted to other airports. A number of flights that were scheduled to depart on Friday evening were even cancelled. However, according to a spokesperson for Eindhoven Airport, no travellers spent the night at the airport.

That morning, the damage seemed to be limited, because between 07:00 and 07:45, six aircraft took off without any significant delays. After 08:00, the fog did play a part, causing flights to, for example, Tirana (Alb) and Fez (Mar) to depart half an hour later than planned. People who had wanted to fly to Tenerife (Spa) at 08:35 had to wait until 13:00 on Saturday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson for Eindhoven Airport, travellers whose final destination was Eindhoven could contact their airline for questions about possible damage.

Eindhoven Airport experiences more problems than other airports due to fog. This is because this airport has a less advanced system than, for example, Schiphol. In 2027, Eindhoven Airport will get new equipment around the runway, which will also allow flying in dense fog.

Code yellow

The code yellow warning for dense fog applied to the entire country for a long time. Visibility was less than 1,000 metres in many places, locally less than 200 metres. The warning now only applied to Brabant and Groningen and until 12:00.

According to KNMI (Koninklijk Nederlands Meteorologisch Instituut, Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute) it is important to keep a distance from other vehicles in traffic in dense fog. You must also turn on your front fog lights when visibility is less than 200 metres. When visibility is less than 50 metres, you must also do this at the back.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob