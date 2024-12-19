Dementia-prone elderly cycle virtually through Eindhoven

A bike ride through the city, but then virtually, with an exercise bike. For elderly people with dementia, the game Fietslabyrint appears to be a good way to stay fit and to recall old memories.

At the Grootenhout care farm in Mariahout, there is a large TV screen with an interactive cycling game on it. The game is linked to an exercise bike. The screen shows images of the centre of Eindhoven. When the dementia residents sit on the exercise bike and then pedal, they virtually cycle through the city centre.

“Look there, that pub on Stratumseind, I’ve been there too,” says resident Wil. Corrie also likes the game. “I’m a big fan of PSV. It’s fun to cycle past the stadium.”

“People with Alzheimer’s often don’t remember what they ate an hour ago. But they do recognise the places from the past. And this game helps with that. Of course, they have to spend the time they have left here in a pleasant way,” says Marianne van Dooren, who helps the elderly.

