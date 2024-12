A man died on Sunday afternoon in a house fire on Loderstraat in Eindhoven.

When the fire department arrived, the man was hanging halfway out of a de first-floor window. Firefighters managed to get him down, but to no avail.

The fire released a lot of smoke. Clouds of smoke were moving through part of the city. That is why emergency services sent out an NL-Alert. How the fire started is still unknown. De

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by Yawar Abbas