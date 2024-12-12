Complaints about nuisance around Eindhoven Airport

The number of complaints about noise pollution, sleep disturbance and air quality in the vicinity of Eindhoven Airport has remained largely the same in recent years. This is the conclusion of a study by the GGD.

GGD Brabant-Zuidoost conducted the research using questionnaires that were sent to 30,000 people, 11,000 people ultimately participated in the research.

The research shows that around 14 percent of residents are seriously bothered by the noise of aircraft traffic. Persistent sleep disturbance was experienced by 7 percent of residents. These figures are approximately the same as those from studies from 2018

Approach route

The approach route to the airport has a great influence on where the complaints come from. In Best, Eindhoven, Veldhoven, Eersel, Son en Breugel and Meierijstad, 33 to 44 percent of the residents experience serious noise pollution. 15 to 26 percent of the residents of those municipalities experience serious sleep disturbance. In comparison, in Nuenen, only 2 percent suffer from noise pollution and 0 percent experience sleep disturbance.

In addition, concerns about health problems due to air pollution from the airport increased from 14 to 22 percent. Concerns about health problems due to noise pollution remained the same.

‘Quite to very positive’

In 2023, 65 percent of respondents indicated that they were ‘fairly to very positive’ about the airport, which is considerably higher than in 2018, when it was 52 percent.

Following the investigation, the GGD advises taking even more measures against noise pollution, sleep disturbance and air pollution ‘where possible’. In addition, according to the health service, it is important to monitor the extent to which residents experience nuisance from the airport.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez