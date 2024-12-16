City wins grant for community service: young people to volunteer

In Eindhoven, more than 1.3 million euros in funding will be made available for the community service period. This will enable at least 1,350 young people to do voluntary work under supervision over the next three years.

Municipality of Eindhoven

The idea behind social service is that young people volunteer for society, do something meaningful for others and discover their talents at the same time. In Eindhoven, this is put into practice by ‘Get the Vibe’ (pak de vibe), a collaboration between the municipality, Lumens, Brainport, Parktheater and Parmant Schools.

The community service period gives our young people the opportunity to give something back to the city, discover their talents and contribute to a responsible society. It is a valuable experience for their personal development and helps them to realise the importance of volunteering,’ says Education Councillor Stijn Steenbakkers.

Link

The young people participating are given workshops in a skill of their choice. Then they start volunteering. For example, they help with sports and games activities, do odd jobs for the elderly or cook for local residents. According to the municipality, the young people also help to create more links between different groups of Eindhoven residents. It also helps to combat loneliness and mental health problems among some residents.

For better world

The municipality’s investment comes on top of previous subsidies. So far, between 300 and 400 young people have taken part in ‘Get the Vibe’. The extra money is remarkable as The Hague is currently cutting back on social service hours.

Various secondary schools take part, including Huygens Lyceum, Frits Philips, Eckart College, Aloysius De Roosten, Sint Joriscollege and Praktijkschool Eindhoven. Through ‘Get the Vibe’, students discover their talents outside of school, contribute to a better world and grow up as engaged citizens,’ said Corinne Sebregts on behalf of the schools.

Source : Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan