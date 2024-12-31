Christmas thrift store Woensel raises €72,000 for charity

The sale of vintage Christmas balls to a Peruvian christmas stable made of clay have been a great success for the Christmas thrift store in Woensel. In just over a month, for €72,379,64 has been sold. That money is not put in their own pockets, but – after paying taxes – goes to five charities.

“Nobody had any idea that this edition of Kerstkringloopwinkel would be so successful. With more than 70 volunteers, the store was run to raise money for 5 charities. The visitors did not only come from Eindhoven, but from a large part of our country and also from abroad. Artificial Christmas trees were even taken on the plane to India”, someone from Kerstkringloopwinkel said.

38 Days

The pop-up store in Woensel shopping centre was opened in early November by PSV mascot Phoxy. Kerstkringloopwinkel was open to the public for more than 38 days. During that period, more than 12,000 visitors visited the store and more than 7,100 payments were made. This raised an amount of more than €72,000.

A part of that is forced to go to the tax authorities. The remaining €53,000 will go to the charities Alpe d’HuZes (KWF, Queen Wilhelmina Fund against cancer), Inloop de Eik (walk in the oak) in Tongelre, Wensambulance (wish ambulance), No Guts No Glory and Stichting Fay (Fay foundation).

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob