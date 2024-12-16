Christmas spirit in Eindhoven could it be more festive

What do people think of the Christmas atmosphere in the city centre? Some shoppers think it could do with a bit more. But according to Bureau Binnenstad, there are several reasons why Eindhoven does not go all out with lavish decorations, an ice rink and a traditional Christmas market.

Christmas atmosphere

In some cities, the dark month of December is the perfect time to create a wintery Christmas atmosphere in the city centre. An ice rink, steaming chocolate milk, a stable with live animals, music or a giant Christmas tree for everyone to hang a wish on. Maastricht and Den Bosch are very good at this, while Eindhoven is less so.

Many people think this is a shame and wonder why the ‘City of Light’ is so sparing with its Christmas romance. The decorations are a bit too modest,’ says one boy. Just lights. A bit of a shame, previous years were really much better’. It could be nicer,’ agrees a middle-aged man. Another passer-by: ‘A few stalls in the square would be nice. And not just decorations in the shops.

Ice rink

The Christmas atmosphere in the city centre is determined and paid for by several parties, the most important of which are the shopkeepers and property owners. Their wishes are collected by Bureau Binnenstad and turned into a plan, of course taking into account the budget. For a number of years now, it has been decided not to build an ice rink in the centre of Eindhoven,’ explains Bureau Binnenstad. An ice rink uses a lot of energy and costs a lot of money, so it is not sustainable.

Nevertheless, people in the city centre miss the winter activity. A woman shopping says: ‘I always found the ice rink on the market square so cosy, but apparently that is no longer possible. It really made it feel like Christmas. Although there is no large Christmas market in the city, there are a number of smaller markets around the centre of the City of Lights. For example, the Christmas market in Wasven, the very first Christmas market in Eindhoven. And earlier this month there was a Christmas market on Celsiusplein in Woensel.

