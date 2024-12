A special Christmas for Lieke and Bas Crijnen-Hartogs from Son en Breugel. Not the celebration of the birth of Jesus was central, but that of their own child Lio.

Lio was born on Christmas Day. This happened early in the afternoon at the Catharina Hospital. “We are happy that we were able to experience this moment. What a party!”, the hospital announced.

Mother and child are doing well.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez