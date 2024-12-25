Children impressed by international Christmas Winter Circus

This year’s 52nd edition of the Christmas Winter Circus at the Parktheater Eindhoven brings a mix of acts from all over the world: from handball dancing to five acrobats hanging in the trapezes at the same time. Children are impressed: “When I join the circus I want to be a trapeze artist. As dangerous as possible.”

Trolle Rodhin, who as circus director has been involved with the Christmas Winter Circus for more than 10 years, believes it is important to keep innovating the show: “I travel a lot and meet all kinds of different people and cultures. All these encounters inspire me to develop new ideas and concepts for the show.”

The circus director emphasizes that the art in circus is always in motion: “This year we are working much more with the body itself and using fewer props. This makes the acts more physically challenging for the performers and creates a different dynamic in the show.”

International influence

One of the striking features of the Christmas Winter Circus is its international set-up. Performers come from countries such as Chile, Italy and the U.S., giving the show a multicultural character. The Flying Henríquez from Chile create excitement with their trapeze act, while American Daniella Arata shows how strength and elegance come together with her handball dance act. English clown Emilion Delbosq brings humor and interaction by regularly engaging visitors in his pranks.

The audience

The audience is visibly impressed. Thijmen (7) can’t take his eyes off diabolo artist Michael Zorzan: “I think it’s so cool how that gentleman held up five diabolos at once.” Thijmen’s little brother Pepijn (6) already has a clear idea about his future: “When I join the circus, I want to become a trapeze artist. As dangerous as possible.” Loulou (4), who came to the show with grandma, also clearly enjoyed it. “Maybe I want to join the circus myself, to do tricks,” she says.

The show can be visited up and until Sunday.

Source: Studio040