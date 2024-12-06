Best and Oirschot draw up roadmap towards merger

The municipalities of Oirschot and Best have created a roadmap for a proposed merger. A final decision on whether the villages will merge is expected to be made by both municipal councils in the summer of 2025.

Both Best and Oirschot have already expressed their openness to the idea of a merger. However, the process is complex, with many factors to consider. Initial steps towards the merger were taken in a study assessing the current situation in both municipalities.

Mayor Hans Ubachs of Best commented, “The studies revealed that both municipalities face significant challenges that put pressure on our independence. This prompted us to explore the possibility of a merger.” Mayor Judith Keijzers of Oirschot added, “A merger could offer a solution. However, it is crucial that we thoroughly research its potential impact first.”

Roadmap

The next step involves conducting a financial analysis to assess the (financial) risks associated with the merger. It is also necessary to determine what the civil service structure would look like in a combined Best-Oirschot municipality. Additionally, the municipalities’ current partnerships, including those with other local authorities, will need to be examined.

Another theme is to inform citizens and interest groups how the administrative amalgamation of the two villages is viewed. This will happen at several points in the process.

Nothing in the way

If in all these steps – seven in total – no bumps in the road are found, and if both residents and municipal councils have no (major) objections to a merger, nothing stands in the way of the municipalities merging. By mid-May 2025, the village councils of Oirschot and Best must give their approval for the merger. The decision must be approved by the municipal councils by the end of June.

2028

At the moment, an Oirschot-Best municipality is not yet a reality; that is expected to take until 2028. This is because the decision has to be offered to the Minister of the Interior, then it has to be dealt with by the Council of State and approved by the Senate and House of Representatives.

That procedure – if no delays occur – is expected to take another two-and-a-half years.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta.