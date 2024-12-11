BanBouw to renovate Hongerman sports hall in Nuenen

In Nuenen, sports hall Hongerman will be renovated and expanded with a gym starting next spring. Company BanBouw will start the job.

Last summer, after many debates, Nuenen municipal council gave the green light for the renovation. This involves a cost of €13,5,000,000. The municipality has now concluded an agreement with BanBouw B.V. to turn Hongerman into an energy-efficient and future-proof sports hall.

Meeting place

The renovated Hongerman will be designed in such a way that it will also become a place where residents can meet each other. This means that not only sports clubs can use the new hall, but also social organisations. The municipality also wants primary schools to be able to use Hongerman for gym lessons.

Work

The preparatory work will start in the spring. For example, the area around Hongerman will be set up as a construction site. Measures will also be taken to protect plants and animals in the area. The demolition and construction work will then begin. The renovation will be organised in such a way that the building can also be used during the work.

