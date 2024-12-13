ASML and Eindhoven Municipality fund housing development

ASML is once again offering financial support to four housing projects in the region. The developments in Eindhoven, Veldhoven, and Helmond are expected to provide over a thousand (primarily) affordable homes.

The specific projects include: Djept in Veldhoven (305 homes, 126 of which will be social housing), Humperdincklaan in Eindhoven (400 homes), the Sierlijke Dames at Strijp-S (280 homes), and Zuidrand in Helmond (104 flats, 37 of which will be social housing).

Through its financial backing, ASML aims to assist housing corporations in delivering projects that may otherwise be deemed too costly. The company guarantees any losses incurred on these developments. In total, the chip manufacturer plans to support the construction of 25,000 homes in the region by 2040—roughly 1,500 homes annually.

Building Together

“This initiative demonstrates that we, as a region, are tackling the housing challenge collectively,” said Roy Beijnsberger, director of Woonbedrijf. “ASML’s contribution is a crucial support to make projects such as Land van Djept in Veldhoven and INCK on Humperdincklaan in Eindhoven a reality.”

According to Caroline van Brakel, alderwoman of Veldhoven municipality, Djept will be ‘a special residential project in a beautiful park landscape’. ‘And so close to the centre, all amenities are ‘around the corner’ for future residents. With this development, we as a municipality stay on track with our housing acceleration.’

Extra money

For the projects in Eindhoven, the municipality is also putting in extra money. A contribution of up to 900,000 euros will be made for the project on Humperdinck Avenue and the same amount will be set aside for the realisation of the Elegant Ladies. Money is also being put into Urban Village – an experimental living and building project by LivingLab040 – and money is also being freed up to complete a project on General Dibbetslaan.

Both projects cost about 100,000 euros, making the municipality’s contribution a total of about two million euros. ‘In Eindhoven, we are mainly looking at how things can be done,’ says councillor Mieke Verhees (Housing). ‘To this end, the housing corporations, municipality, and business work closely together, based on transparency and trust. Because we take that responsibility together, we manage to take another big step in much-needed housing construction.’

