800 Eindhoven residents celebrate Christmas: ‘It’s nice to be together’

In the former Beursgebouw in Eindhoven, 800 residents who are not well off celebrate Christmas together. They get a five-course dinner and presents. There are also performances by artists. “It helps against loneliness.”

It is the first day of the Christmas dinner, organised by Hugo van Rooij. This year it is set up so big that it is spread over two days. In total, about 1500 people are coming. “Last year we invited 750 people, but then we had to turn 400 people away. That is why we have doubled it now,” says Hugo.

At 1 o’clock the Christmas lights were ceremonially switched on by mayor Jeroen Dijsselbloem. After that the five-course dinner could begin. “I think it’s great that something like this is organised. It’s good against loneliness. We are social animals, being together is healthy”, says a man from Best.

Together

One woman says she values ​​the initiative very much: “I am here with my mother who has dementia. This is probably the last time she will experience Christmas while she is clear-headed. It is very nice to be here together.”

Special

The party is organised for Eindhoven residents who can do with a helping hand. The entire party costs at least 130,000 euros and is made possible by donations, gifts and sponsorship money. “So many people need this,” says Hugo about his motivation. “It is special to create something that makes people happy. Normally they don’t have this.” The second stage of the Christmas dinner will take place on Wednesday afternoon. Source: Studio040 Translated by Kirti