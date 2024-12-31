25,000 visitors expected at New Years EHVE

At the foot of Lichttoren in Eindhoven, the event New Years EHVE will be held for the second time during New Year’s Eve. The first time, over 14,000 visitors came to the New Year’s show. The organisation expects 25,000 visitors this edition, almost double the number of partygoers from last year.

New Years EHVE starts at 21:00 and will be presented by Nina van den Broek. She made national news by ‘modeling’ for the first Dutch AI newsreader.

“The highlight of the evening is the big countdown to midnight, during which a light show and breathtaking fireworks will illuminate the city. Thanks to the sensational line-up with performances by Eindhovens Finest, Lampegastuh, Joel Borelli, Feest (party) DJ Ruud, it promises to be a party all night long”, according to organiser Patrick van de Voort.

By bike

Eindhoven residents who want to attend the free show are advised to go by bike. This is due to the crowds and the fact that public transport will no longer be available from 20:00hrs. In addition, several parts of the city will be closed, including Vestdijktunnel, Stationsweg and parts of Mathildelaan.

People who prefer to avoid the crowds can follow the event live via NEW Years EHVE.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob