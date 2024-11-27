Van der Valk Hotel Eindhoven celebrates its 50th anniversary

Party at Van der Valk Hotel. It has been 50 years since the famous hotel chain opened its doors in Eindhoven. This milestone was of course celebrated, at the place where it all began.

There were several famous Dutch speakers and performers at the event. Old stories were brought up and happenings were recalled. Many regional citizens do still have memories of one or more of the fifty years of events and celebrations like weddings, birthdays and Carnaval in the hotel. Before it was called a motel.

Van der Valk was one of the first larger roadside restaurants. At one point it was very popular and famous for families to end their day trip in a Van der Valk restaurant to order Wiener schnitzel and fries. The apple sauce with a cherry on top is still famous.



Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob