Turmoil in Geldrop-Mierlo politics

Ultimately, the motion of censure failed and the call to vote against the proposed multi-year budget was not heeded. However, the coalition and opposition in the municipal council of Geldrop-Mierlo were once again diametrically opposed.

It promised to be a long evening. Twelve amendments and eight motions had been submitted for the discussion of the municipal budget for 2025-2028. However, the meeting took an unexpected turn after about two hours. A short suspension followed, after which the opposition parties withdrew all proposals.

Instead, a motion of censure was announced by PvdA (labour party), GroenLinks (green left party), D66 (democrats), Wij zijn Geldrop-Mierlo/VVD (we are Geldrop/party for freedom and democracy) and SAMEN (together). “The quality of the submitted documents leaves much to be desired and the board did not address the core of our questions,” Toon van Happen, of D66, said.

Dissatisfaction

According to him, this makes it impossible for the municipal council to ‘find a good connection between goals and available budgets’. “There is no cooperation between the municipal council and the board yet. We express our disapproval of the quality of the budget documents and the course of the process”.

Monica Leenders of Wij zijn Geldrop-Mierlo/VVD had also previously expressed her dissatisfaction during the discussion of amendments on paid parking in Mierlo and the municipality collecting its own waste bins. “We do not feel taken seriously”, was her response to the incomplete answers from the board in her eyes. She was supported by the rest of the opposition.

Balanced budget

As expected, the motion did not pass, because the coalition parties DGG (local party), CDA (christian democrats) and DPM (local party) voted against. To the satisfaction of Aldermen Frans Stravers and Hans van de Laar. “We do not recognise ourselves in the criticism of the opposition. “There is a good and balanced budget. Although I will be the first to admit that there are areas for improvement”.

In the end, only one amendment was voted on: CDA and PvdA had jointly requested additional support for Leergeld (education money) foundation. In order to continue to guarantee swimming lessons for families on a tight budget, Leergeld will receive an additional subsidy of €50,000. The coalition – including PvdA – agreed.

Clear

Oh yes, and then there was also the multi-year budget. Without the withdrawn amendments and motions, voting was virtually a rubber stamp. Once again it became painfully clear that there is hardly any unity in the municipal council of Geldrop-Mierlo. The coalition always forms a (too) strong block against the opposition.

The municipal multi-year budget was adopted with fifteen votes in favour and nine votes against. To the relief of the board of Mayor and Aldermen. The bitterballen* afterwards were skipped by the opposition this time…

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob

*Bitterballen: literally: bitter balls, are a typical Dutch treat. Bitterballen (plural of bitterbal) are meat-based snacks, made by making a very thick stew thickened with roux and beef stock filled with meat. They are one of the Netherlands most favourite snacks. The name has nothing to do with a bitter taste. A bitterbal is called like that because it used to be served with the drink ‘bitter’ (gin). They are served very hot and mostly with mustard.