TU/e maintains partnership with Israeli university despite student appeal

Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e) has decided to continue its partnership with an Israeli university, despite an appeal from students calling for a break in ties. The university’s position remains unchanged, even in the face of accusations against Israel, including crimes against humanity, war crimes, and genocide, as asserted by various organisations.

The university’s stance was announced in response to an open letter written by EindhovenStudents4Palestine, directed to the university administration. In addition to the letter, a demonstration was organised at the university on 26 November to protest TU/e’s decision.

The letter highlighted TU/e’s ongoing cooperation with the Israeli institution Technion. According to the students, Technion has close links with the arms industry, which in turn collaborates with the Israeli military.

The students also referenced United Nations reports, which outline a range of alleged crimes committed by Israel, including attacks on medical facilities and personnel. They also drew attention to severe restrictions on the delivery of humanitarian aid to victims in Gaza.

Even the aggression against the UN peacekeeping force, and the fact that the country’s head of government, Benjamin Netanyahu is on the International Criminal Court’s watch list, does not change the university’s stance.

TU/e previously revealed that it ‘is not a political institution’ and therefore does not have the role to take a position towards the country. That would clash precisely with ‘the essential characteristic of the academic community’, namely that every minority should feel safe and be able to make its voice heard.

‘It is good to keep in mind that Israeli universities and their staff do not coincide with the government that funds them. More than anyone else, they can actively contribute to dialogue in Israel. It is therefore important to maintain ties with them,’ the university previously revealed in a statement.

In March this year, Studio040 already paid attention to the ties of Brainport parties, including TU/e, with Israel.

