TU/e acquires one of Europe’s most powerful Supercomputers

Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e) is set to receive one of the most powerful supercomputers in Europe, a major boost for the university’s artificial intelligence (AI) research. The system, provided by renowned computer manufacturer Nvidia, is expected to significantly enhance TU/e’s capabilities in cutting-edge AI and computational research.

TU/e’s vice-chairman, Patrick Groothuis, expressed his excitement about the arrival of the supercomputer, saying, “We are proud. This will greatly expand the opportunities for our researchers and students, particularly in pioneering fields such as cancer research. It also underscores our commitment to being a leader in AI, which will help attract top talent, secure funding, and foster further collaboration.”

The supercomputer will primarily be used by researchers in artificial intelligence, mathematics, and computer science at TU/e. However, it will be housed at a sustainable data centre in Finland, rather than on the university’s campus in Eindhoven.

While the exact cost of the supercomputer is undisclosed due to Nvidia’s trade secrets, its arrival marks a significant step forward for AI research at TU/e.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta.