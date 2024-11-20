Train services resume after hours of strike

In Eindhoven region, train services have resumed after a strike that lasted for hours on Wednesday morning. No trains ran until 09:00.

The strike was announced by traffic controllers of ProRail*, who are affiliated with FNV (Dutch trade unions). This is the only union that does not want to agree to a new collective labour agreement. The FNV members demand a wage increase of 13 per cent, the rail manager offer 5.2 per cent.

As a result of this difference of opinion, staff at traffic control posts in the Netherlands regularly stop working. On Wednesday, it was the turn of Eindhoven region.

Adjusting travel plans

People outside Brabant and Limburg who wanted to take the train early also had to adjust their travel plans. The regular timetable has now been resumed. The ‘start-up’ does take time, NS (Dutch railways) announced earlier.

*ProRail is the rail manager in the Netherlands. This means that they are responsible for the maintenance, renewal, expansion and safety of the Dutch rail network. As an independent party, they divide up the space on 7,000 kilometres of track, regulate all train traffic (160,000,000 kilometres per year) and build and manage stations. They do this with attention to their society and with an eye to the future.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob