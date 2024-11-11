This is what GLOW looks like this year

The annual light festival Glow kicked off on Saturday. The theme of the 19th edition of the festival is ‘The Stream’.

It is a route of about five kilometres and consists of 24 light artworks. The route is shorter than previous years. The more compact edition of the light festival should avoid gaps.

Metropolis

Light show Metropolis is the largest light artwork Glow has ever had. It has a length of 500 metres and stretches over a large part of the route. Artist Michel Suk developed Metropolis to give a future image of the Knoop XL area, where a lot will change in the coming years. In several places, Suk placed a light beam where a large, new building will stand. The artwork shows how Eindhoven is changing into a metropolis.

Syntropia

Eighty years ago, Eindhoven was liberated. Residents celebrated by putting lights in their windows. On Wilhelminaplein, attention was paid to this with the light artwork ‘Syntropia’. The artwork forms a path that takes you past houses that once welcomed soldiers with light.

The light festival cannot only be experienced in Eindhoven. Light artworks can also be seen in surrounding villages Best, Oirschot and Helmond. The free festival can be visited until 16 November.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by : Anitha Sevugan