The kick-off of Carnival on the Eleventh of the Eleventh

The Carnival season kicked off again on Monday afternoon in the city centre of Eindhoven. On the 11th of the 11th, the party started again in Lampegat. Markt and Stratumseind ​​were filled with partying people. “The cosiness here makes me happy”.

With music, decorations and an orange-blue coloured sea of ​​partygoers, the Carnival season is traditionally heralded on 11 November. Eindhoven is called Lampegat in Carnival terns, which means light village. The polonaise starts, the beers flow freely and the atmosphere is immediately festive. “Getting together with friends and girlfriends and partying, that’s what makes Carnival really special”, one of the partygoers says.

Hotspots

On Monday, there was a lot of partying in and around Muziekgebouw in Eindhoven. Here, live Carnival music was sung and played. “I’m happily spinning my records, so that the atmosphere will really get going here”, Eindhoven DJ Tavento says. “I just love that cosiness, that makes me really happy”, a Carnival goer, with a face full of glitter, says.

Dancing and flirting

And what is the favourite activity of these Carnival revelers on Markt? “Drinking beers, that’s what Carnival is for me”, a woman, raising her glass, says. For others, it’s the dance floor that calls. “Just dancing in the pub with everyone, and then sometimes flirting”, a man, laughing, says.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob