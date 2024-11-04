The Indian festival of lights at a temple in Tongelre

At a Hindu temple on Tongelresestraat, there was a big party this weekend. With rousing rhythms, dance and tasty snacks, Diwali, the Indian festival of lights, was celebrated there.

Dance performance

Anyone from Tongelrestraat who wants to reach Eindhoven’s one and only Hindu temple must first pass through a narrow corridor. It is only after three gates, a front door and two connecting doors, that you enter the space of the Hindu community. And that is quite a surprise because there you imagine yourself in a completely different world.

An explosion of colour, incense fragrance, lanterns, sacred images and rousing rhythms. The celebration does not remotely resemble a Roman Catholic or other church service and lasts about six hours. The man leading the service speaks enthusiastically to the dozens of visitors. Most are of Indian or Pakistani origin. Many women are in traditional dress.

Feeling at home

There is an increasing need for these kinds of gatherings. The community of people from India and Pakistan is growing faster than ever in the region due to the many tech companies like ASML located here. The internationals want to celebrate their own parties to feel at home in Eindhoven.

Happy in Eindhoven

Most are satisfied with their lives in the Brainport region. “It’s nice here in Eindhoven, and not too big like Amsterdam,” says a man from Pakistan. The fact that they can celebrate Diwali in their own way is a great asset to them. “We participate in many festivals organized in and around Eindhoven,” says an ASML employee. His wife, who also has a job at the company, nods in agreement. “We have a good life.”

Pumpkins

Diwali… who knows, maybe in ten years we will all be celebrating it together in Eindhoven. If the community continues to grow like this, it is not even an unthinkable scenario. Perhaps it is a nice alternative for people who do not like the pumpkins and skulls of that other imported autumn festival.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan