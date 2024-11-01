Surge in homeless people forces Eindhoven to use Hotels

The long-term homeless population in Eindhoven continues to rise, putting significant pressure on local shelters. In response, the city has started housing individuals in hotels. This information comes from the city council’s responses to inquiries from Ouderen Appèl, which notes that this year’s increase in homelessness is more pronounced than in previous years. The trend typically worsens in the fall and winter, but this season is seeing an even larger spike.

Beds

“An initial analysis shows that part of the increase is due to homeless people. People who have been homeless for some time, but previously could be housed in the network or in a vacation park. Over time, those options wore off, leaving them to rely on homeless shelters,” the mayor and aldermen announced. Due to renovations of shelters, fewer beds are also currently available. Furthermore, the outflow of homeless people into their own homes is lower than before.

Hotel rooms

Eindhoven accommodates the increased influx by placing people in other locations and also by renting hotel rooms. It is not yet known how many homeless people are currently accommodated in hotels. For the emergency shelter that will open its doors in the winter, the municipality expects enough places to be available.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta.