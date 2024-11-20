Summa students design clothes for DJ La Fuente

For the internationally known DJ La Fuente from Eindhoven, style is important in addition to music. Where his clothes are normally made by professional designers such as Joshua van Iersel and Meegan Denkers, now students from Summa College were given the opportunity to do this.

Merel Kamp, Rendo Renshoff, Diede Gloudemans, Rizé van Rijswijck and Lieke Heldens, MBO (secondary vocational education) students at Design Programme, presented La Fuente with a pair of self-designed pants and glasses at Meegan Denkers studio.

For the third-year students it was ‘a dream project’. They worked in teams to develop a collection. The goal? To capture La Fuente’s style and translate it into a clothing package, consisting of a shirt, shorts, t-shirt, sweat and socks. The winning team came up with a striking collection, which suited La Fuente so well that it was decided to put two items into production: a pair of pants and glasses.

Really cool

“Really cool”, La Fuente responds to the pants and glasses. “I normally wear sets, so a top needs to be made for this. The texts on the glasses and pants also suit me perfectly”.

According to teacher Kim van de Laar of Summa Fashion, it is more than a fashion assignment. “It connects students with the city and the creative industry. This collaboration puts Eindhoven even more on the map as a city where fashion, art and music go hand in hand. Normally, the students dance to La Fuente’s music, but this time he dances with their designs”.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob