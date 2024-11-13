Son en Breugel swimming pool ‘not gone yet’

Son en Breugel without a swimming pool. This ‘horror scenario’ almost became reality. After all, the swimming pool is not on the municipal budget and therefore no longer receives any subsidy. Closure is imminent, but there is still hope: the ball is now in the operator’s court. He has to come up with a business plan. And the municipal council is waiting.

“I have been swimming here for fifteen to twenty years”, one of the pool users says. “Once or twice a week. It is a real moment of relaxation for me. It is very healthy and you meet a lot of nice people here. This should not be lost…”

If it were up to D66 (democrats), this would not happen: “We want to give entrepreneurs a chance to come up with a business plan”, party leader, Monique van Zwieten, says. “Then we can take another look here in the council at how we can contribute to those future plans”.

No luxury

On the other hand, the municipal government, through Alderman Jan Boersma, was very clear earlier: “The subsidy for the swimming pool is not included in the budget”. Due to the ageing population in Son en Breugel, the swimming pool is not a luxury, but a dire necessity, according to Marleen Abbringh, founder of swimming club Splash!

“As an elderly person, you really need that exercise, because your muscles do tighten up a bit and if you keep them nice and supple in the water, you stay fit for much longer. Moreover, the water is also very safe for elderly people, because there is less impact on the joints because of the upward pressure”.

A male swimmer is also very clear about the preservation of the swimming pool: “If it closes, I have to go to Eindhoven. Then I have to get in the car and now I can go by bike. In addition, I have a neighbour who is around eighty and I see how nice it is for her to be able to swim here”.

Long-term vision

But isn’t it dangerous that the future of a public facility like a swimming pool is now completely placed in the hands of an entrepreneur? And how will the finances be arranged then?

“We would like to think along for the longer term”, Remco Heeren, party leader of Dorpsvisie (village vision), explains. “And this requires a business plan with a long-term vision, which can also justify possible investments”.

Social contacts

The wish of the users is clear: “A lot of people find their social contacts here and are also healthy. I have already heard a lot of sounds, from people who would really find it very annoying if the swimming pool disappeared…”

