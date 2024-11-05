Significant growth in library membership

Eindhoven Library is growing fast. The number of members rose by 22 percent last year, to 68,000 in total. Especially many young people and expats become members. The growing popularity also has a downside: the Witte Dame, where the library is located, can sometimes barely handle the crowds.

Children and young people up to the age of 18 can become members for free. This has proven effective. More and more young Eindhoven residents are using the facilities, according to the Eindhoven Library.

Internationals, including many employees of chip machine manufacturer ASML and their families, have also found their way to the library. According to the library, this is partly due to initiatives such as ‘Van Alle Talen Thuis’, a program that helps expats learn the Dutch language and culture. This program was set up in collaboration with ASML and other partners and offers multilingual books in languages ​​such as English, Ukrainian and Japanese.

Innovative

Eindhoven Library offers more than just books. With digital services such as the Bookbot and the ‘Bieb in je broekzak’, the Eindhoven library claims to continue to be at the forefront of innovation. In addition, residents can find easily accessible support for digital skills in the DigiCafé and the Informatiepunt Digitale Overheid (Digital Government Information Point).

Ambitions

The library continues to work on new programs and collaborations. For example, the organisation works with schools, cultural organisations and social institutions to offer a relevant range of services to residents of all ages and backgrounds. The library also collaborates with other libraries in the Brainport region.

