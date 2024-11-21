Siebe (11) receives youth medal for his efforts in the neighbourhood

A bit of a shock for 11-year-old Siebe from Eindhoven. He was overwhelmed by his parents, classmates and the mayor on Wednesday morning when he received a youth ribbon for his efforts in the neighbourhood.

Siebe, who is a pupil at primary school ‘t Palet in the Eindhoven district of Groenewoud, regularly organises discos for children in the neighbourhood barn. “I just love DJing,” he says. “And I also really enjoyed doing something for children in the neighbourhood. To get together a bit and get to know other children.”

Last summer, Siebe also organised a neighbourhood party for all residents of the neighbourhood. With activities, a flea market and food. That was a great success. The presentation of the award made him proud and grateful. “Even though I just like it as a hobby, to just do it.”

Conspiracy

Siebe’s parents were in on the plot and had known about it for a week and a half. They made him dress up nicely on this day with an excuse. “For us, it’s not that special that he organises these kinds of things,” says his mother Anne Boink-Meijer. “Because he really does these things because he really enjoys it and wants to connect the people in the neighbourhood with it. What is special is that he is now recognised by the neighbourhood and the municipality of Eindhoven.”

“Every year we give ribbons to the youth who are committed to the community,” says mayor Jeroen Dijsselbloem. “It is important to recognise and thank the youth who are an example to everyone in the city. If we all commit ourselves like this, it will remain a beautiful city to live in.”

Heroes Tunnel

In addition to Siebe, three other young people received an award from the mayor. Koos (11) received a medal for his loneliness bench. Brahim (15) was rewarded because he volunteers to referee football matches every week. Tim (18) received the award because he has been active as a volunteer at football club RPC in multiple roles since he was 15. In addition to a medal, the names of the boys will also be given a place in the ‘Heldentunnel’ at the Kruisstraat.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez